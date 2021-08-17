Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine & Rosanny Zayas

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Rosanny Zayas, who currently stars as a series regular lead on Season 2 of Showtime's THE L WORD: GENERATION Q.

"I went to Forest Hills High School in Queens," she explained. "My English teacher at the time was also the instructor for our drama group and he said, 'Hey, do you wanna try acting?' and I was like, 'Yeah, sure I can try.' And I had a lot of fun with it and it just didn't stop."

She will next be seen in Sam Esmail's limited series ANGELYNE for Peacock and UCP.

Among her many NYC theater credits, Rosanny starred in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM for the Public Theater (Shakespeare in the Park). She recently performed the role of "Natasha" in the Roundabout Theater's workshop of Anton Chekhov's THREE SISTERS spearheaded by Resident Director Sam Gold. Rosanny's brilliant performance in the titular role of Jose Rivera's MARISOL while at Juilliard catapulted her into the NYC theater world.

Rosanny is a major talent out of Juilliard - recurring recently on ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK for Netflix, MODERN PERSUASION on Hulu, as well as THE CODE, and INSTINCT for CBS.