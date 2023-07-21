Listen: BARBIE Movie Soundtrack Released With Lizzo, HAIM & More

Barbie is now in theaters, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

Jul. 21, 2023

BARBIE THE ALBUM, the groundbreaking and star-studded musical companion to the highly anticipated summer event film Barbie, is out today.

Barbie is now in theaters, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The soundtrack campaign kicked off earlier this summer with the electrifying first single “Dance The Night” from 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Dua Lipa, who also makes a special appearance in the film. “Dance The Night” was produced by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and the Picard Brothers.

BARBIE THE ALBUM can be purchased on several vinyl variants HERE and is also available in stores and at all online retailers today in conjunction with the theatrical release of the feature film.

BARBIE THE ALBUM features new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of artists including Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Lizzo, KAROL G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala, HAIM, GAYLE and FIFTY FIFTY feat. Kali. Barbie star Ryan Gosling also joins the robust roster of soundtrack artists with his iconic original song performed as his character, Ken. See below for full tracklisting.

BARBIE THE ALBUM continues the hugely successful partnership between Atlantic Records and Warner Bros. Pictures. The two companies previously teamed up for 2020’s BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM which spawned the RIAA Certified 2x Platinum smash “Boss B*tch” by Doja Cat, along with the 2016’s GRAMMY® Award-nominated SUICIDE SQUAD: THE ALBUM, which topped album charts in over 70 countries around the world, including two consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, and featured the RIAA Certified Diamond hit “Heathens” by Twenty One Pilots.

BARBIE THE ALBUM was executive produced by internationally renowned DJ and Oscar, Golden Globe and 7x GRAMMY® award winning artist and producer, Mark Ronson and Barbie writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig.

The soundtrack album was Produced and overseen by Atlantic Records’ West Coast President, Kevin Weaver (Soundtrack Album Producer of The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad, Daisy Jones & The Six, Birds Of Prey, Furious 7, The Fault in Our Stars, The Fate of the Furious) and Atlantic Records’ EVP and Co-Head of Pop/Rock A&R, Brandon Davis.

Named by Rolling Stone as a “soundtrack guru,” Weaver is a GRAMMY® Award winner and five-time nominee, who has produced numerous multi-platinum soundtrack projects that have amassed tens of millions of albums sold worldwide. Additional key players involved on the project include Soundtrack Album Co-Producers, Brandon Creed and Joseph Khoury, as well as the Barbie Music Supervisor and Album Executive Producer, George Drakoulias.

Listen to the BARBIE soundtrack album here:

ABOUT BARBIE

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, Barbie.

The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and internationally beginning July 19, 2023. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

The film is written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, based on “Barbie” by Mattel, and produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner. The executive producers are Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams. The film’s music supervisor is George Drakoulias, with music by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.



