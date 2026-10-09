Linda Cardellini Describes 'Blood and Gore' and Story in CRYSTAL LAKE

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Linda Cardellini appeared on TODAY to discuss her role in CRYSTAL LAKE, a prequel series to the Friday the 13th franchise, telling hosts, "There's a lot of blood and gore but there's a lot of story too." The actor also answered a round of rapid-fire Halloween questions during the segment.

Cardellini stars in CRYSTAL LAKE as Pam Voorhees, a single mother whose grief over the death of her young son Jason sets off a chain of events in the town of Crystal Lake. The eight-episode series comes from creator Brad Caleb Kane and is produced by A24 for Peacock. Cardellini walked the red carpet for the series' world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where she appeared alongside director Michael Lennox and cast members William Catlett, Cameron Scoggins and Devin Kessler for a screening and Q&A.

All eight episodes of CRYSTAL LAKE premiered on Peacock on October 15, 2026, following the streamer's release of the original Friday the 13th trilogy on October 1. The series had also been featured among Peacock's October premieres alongside other new titles.

The TODAY appearance centered on Cardellini previewing the tone of the series for viewers ahead of its premiere, with her comments on the show's balance of horror elements and narrative giving audiences a sense of what to expect. CRYSTAL LAKE's world premiere at TIFF had already given audiences an early look at the series before its streaming debut.

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