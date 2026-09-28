Peacock to premiere DISCLOSURE DAY, CRYSTAL LAKE, MINIONS AND MONSTERS
Steven Spielberg directs the sci-fi thriller DISCLOSURE DAY while Linda Cardellini stars in CRYSTAL LAKE as Pamela Voorhees.
Peacock has announced several new premieres for October 2026, including a new sci-fi thriller from director Steven Spielberg and a prequel series set in the world of Friday the 13th.
Steven Spielberg directs DISCLOSURE DAY, described as an epic story exploring life beyond Earth, premiering exclusively on Peacock October 9.
From the world of Friday the 13th comes the prequel series CRYSTAL LAKE, starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, a grieving mother whose spiral into madness set the stage for one of the most iconic villains in horror movie history. Crystal Lake premieres October 15, and the original FRIDAY THE 13TH trilogy becomes available on Peacock October 1. Also arriving this month is MINIONS AND MONSTERS, in which every classic movie monster is unleashed on the world, streaming exclusively on Peacock October 28.
Peacock October Highlights
October 9: Disclosure Day (Peacock Exclusive)
October 15: Crystal Lake (Peacock Original)
October 28: Minions & Monsters (Peacock Exclusive)
October: The Wolves of Real Estate: The Alexander Brothers (Peacock Original)
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