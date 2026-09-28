Peacock to premiere DISCLOSURE DAY, CRYSTAL LAKE, MINIONS AND MONSTERS

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Peacock has announced several new premieres for October 2026, including a new sci-fi thriller from director Steven Spielberg and a prequel series set in the world of Friday the 13th.

Steven Spielberg directs DISCLOSURE DAY, described as an epic story exploring life beyond Earth, premiering exclusively on Peacock October 9.

From the world of Friday the 13th comes the prequel series CRYSTAL LAKE, starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, a grieving mother whose spiral into madness set the stage for one of the most iconic villains in horror movie history. Crystal Lake premieres October 15, and the original FRIDAY THE 13TH trilogy becomes available on Peacock October 1. Also arriving this month is MINIONS AND MONSTERS, in which every classic movie monster is unleashed on the world, streaming exclusively on Peacock October 28.

Peacock October Highlights

October 9: Disclosure Day (Peacock Exclusive)

October 15: Crystal Lake (Peacock Original)

October 28: Minions & Monsters (Peacock Exclusive)

October: The Wolves of Real Estate: The Alexander Brothers (Peacock Original)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 11 Hrs 13 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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