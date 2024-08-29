Liev Schreiber Leads ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES In Theaters This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Level 33 Entertainment has acquired distribution rights for the United States and Canada to the long-awaited Ernest Hemingway adaptation, ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES, starring Liev Schreiber, who was most recently seen on Broadway in the revival of Doubt.

The cast also includes Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) and Danny Huston (Yellowstone). The film will be released exclusively in theaters on August 30, 2024, and subsequently across all VOD platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

The film, based on one of the last full-length novels published by Hemingway in his lifetime, was directed by award-winner Paula Ortiz (The Bride) and adapted for the screen by BAFTA Award winner Peter Flannery (The Devil’s Mistress). Producers include Robert MacLean (Man With A Gun), Kristin Roegner (The Expendables 3), and Michael Paletta (Above The Best).

ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES follows Richard Cantwell (Schreiber), an American Army Colonel in post-WWII Italy. Haunted by the war, Cantwell is a bona fide hero who faces news of his illness with stoic disregard. Determined to spend a weekend in quiet solitude, he commandeers a military driver (Hutcherson) to facilitate a visit to his old haunts in Venice. As Cantwell’s plans begin to unravel, a chance encounter with a remarkable young woman (De Angelis) begins to rekindle in him the hope of renewal.

“It’s a great pleasure to be working with Andreas and his releasing and distribution team at Level 33 as we bring ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES to theatergoers in the U.S. and Canada,” said Robert MacLean, Producer and CEO of Tribune Pictures.

Level 33 President & CEO Andreas Olavarria said, “Level 33 is honored to work with the talented team behind ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES on the film’s highly anticipated domestic release.” He added, “This wonderful film is meant to be experienced on the big screen and is sure to satisfy not only fans of Hemingway’s work, but audiences everywhere who appreciate rich stories full of action, romance and history.”

ACROSS THE RIVER AND INTO THE TREES captures a fleeting moment of immortality and contains the timeless Hemingway themes of love and war. Watch the trailer below:

