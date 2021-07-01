Legendary Crown Victoria From IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE Goes Up for Auction

From the big screen to your driveway, fans of the "Impractical Jokers" now have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to drive away with Brian "Q" Quinn's (The Tenderloins) blue 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria featured in "Impractical Jokers: The Movie." This iconic vehicle goes on auction TODAY atCharitybuzz.com/IJ and closes on July 15. The movie will make its network premiere on truTV on July 1st at 10:30pm ET/PT.



Proceeds from the car auction will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation which honors U.S. military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for the country by providing mortgage-free smart homes to the nation's catastrophically injured veterans and paying off the mortgages on the homes of America's fallen first responders and Gold Star families with young children.



Said Brian 'Q' Quinn of The Tenderloins: "I first learned about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation while serving with FDNY Ladder Company 86/Engine 166 in Staten Island, and it's important to me to take care of the people that take care of us. Every road trip movie has a secret star - the car that gets the heroes to their destination. For us, it was 'Grandma Lucia,' this 30-year-old Crown Vic."



"Brian worked as a firefighter for nearly a decade - protecting his community and his neighbors right here in Staten Island. He knows first-hand the risks that come with putting on that uniform. We are honored for ALL THAT he has done to support the Foundation," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.



For more on Tunnel to Towers go to T2T.org.



"Impractical Jokers: The Movie" tells the story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the IMPRACTICAL JOKERS on the road in the Crown Victoria competing in hidden camera challenges. "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" premieres on Thursday, July 1st at 10:30 p.m., and new ninth season episodes of "Impractical Jokers" premiere on July 8th at 10:00 p.m. on truTV.