Lee Tyler to Star In Film TOWNHOUSE CONFIDENTIAL

Actor Lee Tyler stars in the lead role of George Barrow in 'Townhouse Confidential, a romantic comedy feature film with a limited theatrical release starting on January 20, 2023, at THE VILLAGE East by Angelika, 181-189 2nd Avenue in NYC. On January 31, 2023, the film will be released on digital platforms, and there will also be a DVD available, with distribution by Vision Films.

The film 'Townhouse Confidential' was written by Rosaline Resnick, who also wrote the novel. It is a story inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice and Resnick's twenty-year experience as a New York City landlord and Greenwich Village townhouse owner. She also executive produced, with filming set in New York in the trendy West Village neighborhood. Directing is by Patrick Perez Vidauri, with Lawrence Scott and Bob Shewchuk as producers.

Lee Tyler was nominated for Best Actor, and 'Townhouse Confidential' won Best Feature at the New York Independent Film Festival 2022.

Story summary: "When the three Perry sisters, Elizabeth, Lydia, and Mary, inherit a New York City townhouse from their Jane Austen-loving parents, the race is on to find a wealthy tenant to rent their garden apartment to cover their mortgage, taxes, and repairs to avoid losing their home and being forced to move to cheaper digs in New Jersey. Could arrogant real estate mogul George Barrow, a Darcy'esque bachelor with no pets or kids, be Elizabeth's prince charming who saves the day or is his courtship just a ploy to put her townhouse into contract and turn the West Village into a hedge funder Disneyland?"

Official trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEv_FYaw0xU

Official website: https://townhouseconfidential.com/

In addition to 'Townhouse Confidential,' Lee Tyler can be seen in the short films "Female Narrative" and "While He Talks," as well as multiple true-crime TV shows. New York theatre work includes playing Jack London Off-Broadway (Marvell Rep), Richard II (Pearl Theatre), and ongoing public readings with Naked Angels. Lee is a founding member of the Bad Guru film collective and created the award-winning documentary series "Stirrup." Lee was born in Atlanta, GA, and grew up in Kalamazoo, MI. He graduated with highest honors from the University of Michigan (BFA Acting). His upcoming appearances will be in the Indie short "While He Talks," currently on the festival circuit (recently screened as an official selection at Black Bear Film Festival), and the Indie short "Female Narrative," in post-production. Festival dates forthcoming.