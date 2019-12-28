Lee Mendelson, Producer of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, Has Died at 86 on Christmas Day

According to the AP, producer Lee Mendelson has died at age 86. Mendelson is best known for bringing A Charlie Brown Christmas to television in 1965.

In addition to producing the iconic Christmas special, Mendelson also wrote the lyrics to the signature song from the movie, "Christmas Time Is Here." He died on Christmas day of congestive heart failure after a long struggle with lung cancer, according to his son Jason Mendelson.

Mendelson headed a team including "Peanuts" author Charles Schulz, director Bill Melendez, and pianist and composer Vince Guaraldi. The team went on to create more than 50 network specials, four feature films and many other "Peanuts" projects.

A Charlie Brown Christmas won an Emmy and a Peabody Award and has aired on TV annually ever since. Mendelson himself has won a dozen Emmys over the span of his career.

Mendelson is survived by his wife, Ploenta, his children Lynda, Glenn, Jason and Sean, his stepson Ken and eight grandchildren.

Read more on the AP.





