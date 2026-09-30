Law Roach Opens Up on His Viral Tyler Perry Spirit Tunnel Moment as Not Karlton Banks

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Law Roach sat down for an extended interview on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where he addressed his viral turn as Not Karlton Banks during a Tyler Perry spirit tunnel moment that circulated widely online. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson gave Roach room to walk through how the moment came together and why it resonated with audiences far beyond its original context.

The segment centered on Roach's ability to turn a single viral clip into an extended talking point, with Hudson using the longer interview format to dig into the story behind the appearance rather than treating it as a quick punchline. That extended runtime allowed for more back-and-forth than a standard segment, giving Roach space to unpack the reaction the moment generated.

Much of the discussion stayed focused on the specifics of the spirit tunnel appearance itself, including how the Not Karlton Banks persona took shape and what it was like watching it spread across social media after the fact. Roach's account gave Hudson's studio audience a firsthand version of events straight from the person at the center of the clip.

The appearance follows other extended interview segments on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, including a recent sit-down with Tyler Perry, which also featured a Ciara Miller surprise moment.

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