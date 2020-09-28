Las Vegas Magician Murray SawChuck Guests Stars This Week on World's Funniest Animals

He joins the fun with his Rescue Chihuahuas, Smudge, Bailey and Kahlua.

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (POPSTAR! This Week), returns for Week Three on The CW Network with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 9:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. Central. This week celebrity guest, Las Vegas Magician Headliner, Murray SawChuck and his Rescue Chihuahuas, Smudge, Bailey and Kahlua.



Elizabeth Stanton hosts the all-new series, which features celebrity guest panelists who make commentary on animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. Stanton's own dogs, Hank and Ruby, her trusty sidekicks and show mascots, join her weekly to watch animal video clips. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments and hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and television. Each week a celebrity guest joins Elizabeth and introduces her to their pets.





WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

"Cross Camels, Dancing Dogs, and Snorting Seals" - (9:00 - 9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Are you ready to leap into action? Because on today's show, we've found a stubborn camel, a retriever who loves to salsa, a sneaky thief monkey, and a snorting seal! Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton Joined with Panelists Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews, and Celebrity Guest, Las Vegas Magician Headliner, Murray SawChuck and his Rescue Chihuahuas, Smudge, Bailey and Kahlua! This episode includes the segments: You Can't Make Me, I DON'T Think So, Hidden Talents, Look At Me, Not Today and Hogging The Limelight. (104) Original airdate 10/2/20.





WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

"Cheeky Chipmunks, Dreaming Deer, and Rambunctious Raccoons" - (9:30 - 10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Get ready for one of your favorite pastimes: laughing at animals! Because on today's episode, we're bringing you a deer who dreams of being a gym rat....the cheekiest chipmunk you've ever laid eyes....and a trio of skateboarding Frenchies! Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton Joined with Panelists Maiara Walsh, Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper and Brandon Rogers, and Special Guest, Dee Wallace! (#102) (Encore Presentation) Original airdate 9/18/20.



Elizabeth Stanton serves as Host of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS. Other television credits include: Host of POPSTAR! This Week, a daily Syndicated show, Co-Host of the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on The CW, Host of Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World, and appearing as an actress on This Just In and The Agency.



Each week Elizabeth Stanton, along with her panelists and guests, take a look at animals doing the unexpected, from bad, talented, excited, lazy and wild animals, to animals eating, bathing and causing mischievous trouble.



Please note, the television show, WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be preempted on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., or 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. in several U.S. cities due to sporting events. As a result, WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be broadcast instead in Dallas, TX on KDAF on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.; in Columbus, OH on WWHO on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.; in Chattanooga, TN on WFLI on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 a.m.; in Johnstown, PA on WJAC-D4 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. and in Odessa, TX on KCWO on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.



WORLD FUNNIEST ANIMALS is produced by Emmy Award-winning Associated Television International (ATI), and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin, and Laura McKenzie. For more information about ATI, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com

