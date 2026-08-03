LUCKY Episode Five to Premiere Globally on Apple TV

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Apple TV is set to release the fifth episode of its limited series LUCKY, continuing the seven-episode run that began with a two-episode premiere. The new installment, titled Are We Bad People?, follows Lucky as she remains on the run and makes a lucrative discovery while Agent Rand devises a plan to track her down. The series stars Anya Taylor-Joy, who also serves as an executive producer.

LUCKY is a new, thrilling limited series led by Golden Globe Award winner, SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Anya Taylor-Joy, who also serves as executive producer. The seven-episode series made its global debut with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 15, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through August 19.

Episode 105 - 'Are We Bad People?'

On the run again, Lucky makes a lucrative discovery. Agent Rand devises a plan.

About 'Lucky'

LUCKY is based on the New York Times bestselling novel and Reese's Book Club pick of the same name by Marissa Stapley. When a multimillion-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life — and a way out.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Golden Globe Award winner, SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Taylor-Joy also includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Fichtner.

Hailing from Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, LUCKY is created, co-showrun, written and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper through his Tropper Ink banner and under his overall deal with Apple TV. Executive producer Cassie Pappas serves as co-showrunner alongside Tropper. The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Taylor-Joy executive produces through her production banner, LadyKiller. Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot, also executive produces.

LUCKY is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley, a Reese's Book Club pick, and follows con artist Lucky as she evades the FBI and a crime boss after a multimillion-dollar heist goes wrong. The ensemble cast includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Fichtner. The series comes from Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper, with Cassie Pappas serving as co-showrunner. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce for Hello Sunshine, and Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot, also executive produces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...