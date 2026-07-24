LUCKY Episode Four to Premiere Globally on Apple TV+

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Episode four of LUCKY, the Apple TV+ limited series starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is set to premiere globally on Wednesday, July 29. Titled 'Too Close to See It,' the episode follows Lucky as she confronts betrayal while a deadly chase overtakes old grudges. The seven-episode series, based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Marissa Stapley and adapted by creator and writer Jonathan Tropper, launched its first two episodes on July 15 and releases new installments each Wednesday through August 19. The ensemble cast includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr., and William Fichtner. Taylor-Joy, a Golden Globe and SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee, also serves as executive producer on the series, which is produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine.

About 'Lucky'

'Lucky' is based on the New York Times bestselling novel and Reese's Book Club pick of the same name by Marissa Stapley. When a multimillion-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life — and a way out.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Golden Globe Award winner, SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Taylor-Joy also includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Fichtner.

Hailing from Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, 'Lucky' is created, co-showrun, written and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper through his Tropper Ink banner and under his overall deal with Apple TV. Executive producer Cassie Pappas serves as co-showrunner alongside Tropper. The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Taylor-Joy executive produces through her production banner, LadyKiller. Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot, also executive produces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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