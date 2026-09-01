LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR TOUR to Bring BROTHERHOOD Sneak Peek to New York

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Craftsman Films and The New York Immigration Coalition are bringing the 'LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR' tour to New York, sharing a special sneak peek and discussion around the upcoming film BROTHERHOOD: A Cinematic Musical. The tour and the film feature Emmy-winning Broadway veteran Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!, El Vato) and acclaimed stage and screen actor Casey Elliott — a founding member of the viral tenor group GENTRI — in lead roles. Accompanying the actors is Ross Boothe, writer, composer, and director of the film. The LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR Tour features live performances, clips from the film, and stories from the set.

A Cinematic Musical is a timely story of empathy and human connection, and will launch in select theaters October 9, 2026.

Event Details

The 'LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR' Tour

WHEN: Wednesday, September 2nd

6:00 pm - VIP Reception

7:00-8:30pm - Event

WHO: Mauricio Martinez - Emmy-winning Broadway Veteran

Casey Elliott - Actor, Vocalist in GENTRI

Ross Boothe - Writer/Composer/Director

Paulina Reyes - Supporting Actress

WHERE: Anne L. Bernstein Theater, 210 W 50th Street, New York, NY 10019

WHY: Before BROTHERHOOD reaches theaters, its creators and stars are coming to New York for a special one evening event - hosted in partnership with The New York Immigration Coalition.

RSVP: https://luma.com/brothe-app6

About the Event

An intimate first look at BROTHERHOOD: A Cinematic Musical, and a conversation that matters. The evening features:

The story behind the film. Hear why writer-director Ross Boothe was compelled to create BROTHERHOOD

A first look, sharing select scenes from the film

Performances by Mauricio Martinez, Casey Elliott, and Ross Boothe.

What do we do now? Cultural lead Liliana Bolaños, [leadership from SPONSOR], and special guests have a live roundtable discussion, turning the story into action.

BROTHERHOOD is a musical feature film from writer-director Ross Boothe that follows the story of two neighbors: Jon is a lifelong US citizen; Fabián, is a Mexican immigrant who has been waiting more than a decade for progress on his US asylum application. As the two men and their families navigate a divided 2026 America, they are awakened to a new sense of their shared humanity and what it really means to love your neighbor. Emmy-winning Broadway and television actor Mauricio Martinéz leads the cast opposite professional vocalist Casey Elliott, a founding member of the tenor trio GENTRI. The film will premiere in theaters across the United States in October 2026. To learn more, visit brotherhoodmovie.com.

The 'Love Your Neighbor' Tour

Throughout September 2026, Brotherhood's key creators and cast members (including Martínez and Elliott) will visit 18 major US cities to present the Love Your Neighbor Tour. This free, inspiring community event will highlight a mix of storytelling, live music, segments from the film, and guided conversations that explore themes of identity, empathy, and seeing neighbors with new eyes. To ground the themes of the film in the lived experiences of the host city, the event will also include a community panel featuring local leaders, nonprofit partners, and others.

Talent Quotes

'As a first generation Mexican American, this story resonated with me on a personal level. As a son of immigrants, I want the frame to honor the dignity, complexity, and humanity of these characters. My hope is that the cinematography would invite audiences to see beyond headlines and assumptions, and connect with the characters at the heart of the story.' — Oscar Ignacio Jiménez, Cinematographer.

'I felt compelled to use what I do to say something meaningful about how we treat one another. Once the script and score came together, it was clear that the story needed artists who could communicate that heart honestly. Mauricio, Casey, and the entire cast bring that humanity to every scene.' — Ross Boothe, Writer-Director

For more information, visit www.brotherhoodmovie.com and follow @brotherhoodmusical on Instagram.

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