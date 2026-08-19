BROTHERHOOD Trailer Debuts as LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR TOUR to Launch

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Craftsman Films is bringing the 'LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR' tour to select markets, sharing a special sneak peek of the upcoming film BROTHERHOOD: A Cinematic Musical. The tour and the film feature Emmy-winning Broadway veteran Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!, El Vato) and acclaimed stage and screen actor Casey Elliott — a founding member of the viral tenor group GENTRI — in lead roles. Accompanying the actors is Ross Boothe, writer, composer, and director of the film. The LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR Tour features live performances, clips from the film, stories from the set, and discussions on how to love our neighbors.

BROTHERHOOD tells the story of two next-door neighbors whose lives become deeply intertwined. Jon (Elliott) is a lifelong American citizen, while Fabián (Martínez) is a Mexican immigrant who has spent more than a decade waiting for a resolution to his U.S. asylum application. As the men and their families navigate uncertainty and turbulence, they are challenged to see one another beyond labels — and to rediscover what it truly means to be neighbors, Americans, and human beings.

Blending original music with an intimate, character-driven narrative, BROTHERHOOD explores themes of connection, identity, compassion, and faith through a modern cinematic musical lens. The film features 13 original musical numbers, all written by Boothe, and emphasizes emotional storytelling over political rhetoric.

Each date on the LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR Tour features discussion on the story behind the film, a first-look at select scenes from the film, performances by Mauricio Martínez, Casey Elliott, and Ross Boothe, and special roundtable discussions lead by cultural lead Liliana Bolaños featuring local leaders, authors, and special guests.

The LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR TOUR dates:

August 29 - Salt Lake City, UT

August 31 - Twin Falls, ID

September 2 - New York City, NY

September 3 - Boston, MA

September 4 - Washington DC

September 5 - Miami FL

September 8 - Nashville, TN

September 9 - Indianapolis, IN

September 10 - Minneapolis, MN

September 14 - Atlanta, GA

September 15 - Houston, TX

September 16 - Dallas, TX

September 17 - San Antonio, TX

September 18 - Mesa, AZ

September 21 - San Diego, CA

September 22 - Orange County, CA

September 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Premiere

September 24 - San Francisco, CA

September 25 - Portland, OR

September 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Premiere

October 1 - New York City, NY - Premiere

'As a first generation Mexican American, this story resonated with me on a personal level. As a son of immigrants, I want the frame to honor the dignity, complexity, and humanity of these characters. My hope is that the cinematography would invite audiences to see beyond headlines and assumptions, and connect with the characters at the heart of the story.' — Oscar Ignacio Jiménez, Cinematographer.

For more information, visit www.brotherhoodmovie.com and follow @brotherhoodmusical on Instagram.

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