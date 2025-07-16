LOVE THY NADER Reality Series Sets Premiere on Hulu and Freeform

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new reality series “Love Thy Nader,” from executive producer Jimmy Kimmel, will debut on Hulu and Freeform. Episodes will air weekly on Freeform, starting with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 9:00 p.m., and the entire season will be available to stream Wednesday, Aug. 27, on Hulu.

The coming-of-age reality series follows the unapologetic and determined Nader sisters — Brooks, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland — who left their humble beginnings in the Louisiana bayou for the glamour and grind of New York City. Brooks’ breakout success has led them into the high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite, and opened the door to a whirlwind of attention in their romantic lives. Set against the backdrop of Soho lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, “Love Thy Nader” explores the ultimate question of what it really means to “make it.”

The series is produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative in association with Kimmelot and Smoking Baby Productions. Rachel Tung serves as executive producer and showrunner. Jimmy Kimmel, James “Baby Doll” Dixon and Brandon Panaligan also serve as executive producers. Amanda Weinstein serves as co-executive producer, and Hampton Story and Scott Lonker serve as producers.

Watch a first-look teaser for the show below.

Photo credit: Disney/Mark Seliger