LOVE & HIP HOP: THE FINAL CHAPTER to Premiere on VH1
The limited series will present the conclusion of the long-running reality franchise across multiple networks.
After 15 years of unforgettable personalities, headline-making moments, and cultural impact, Love & Hip Hop takes a look back at the franchise that helped redefine reality television. 'Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter,' a six-part VH1 original limited series, premieres Tuesday, November 10 at 8 PM ET on VH1, BET and MTV, with new episodes airing weekly across all three networks. The weekly simulcast celebrates the franchise's longstanding presence across all three networks, bringing together audiences for its final chapter.
Since its debut in 2011, Love & Hip Hop has brought audiences inside the intersecting worlds of music, relationships, ambition, and fame, providing a platform for emerging artists and personalities while capturing the drama, triumphs, and complexities of their lives. Along the way, the franchise launched careers, built household names, fueled cultural conversations, and became a defining force in reality television.
Now, the cast members, creators, and cultural voices who helped shape the phenomenon come together to reflect on its extraordinary run. From breakout stars and business empires to unforgettable confrontations and headline-making controversies, 'Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter' revisits the moments that captivated audiences while offering new perspectives on the stories behind them.
Featuring new interviews with cast members from all four cities, New York, Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami, alongside the producers, executives, journalists, and cultural commentators who witnessed its evolution, the series examines the franchise's influence on entertainment, music, and popular culture, and the legacy it leaves behind.
The six-part series features interviews with fan favorites including Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez, Yandy Smith, Mimi Faust, Rasheeda Frost, Trick Daddy, Safaree Samuels, Trina, Ray J, Scrappy, and Yung Joc, alongside cultural commentators and media personalities Angela Yee, Nina Parker, and Jess Hilarious.
Produced by Antoinette Media, 'Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter' is a VH1 original limited series premiering Tuesday, November 10 at 8 PM ET on VH1, BET and MTV, with new episodes airing weekly across all three networks.
Lashan Browning serves as Executive Producer for Antoinette Media, alongside Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, Daniel Wiener, Mimi Adams, and John Crenny. Julie Ha serves as Executive Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.
About BET Media Group
BET Media Group, part of Skydance TV, a flagship division of Skydance Corporation (NYSE: SKYD), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.
Through a powerful portfolio of brands—including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1—along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. Together, these platforms deliver culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience.
For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.
About Antoinette Media
Founded by industry veteran Lashan Browning, Antoinette Media is a full-service production company specializing in authentic, mass-appeal television and film content. It is actively developing a deep slate of projects — ranging from documentaries to scripted features to star-driven digital formats — all exemplifying the company's commercial and quality-driven approach. Antoinette Media has produced several series for MTV Entertainment Studios including Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop Miami, Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion, Couples Retreat, Caught In The Act: Double Life, Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, Shaunie & Keion: Destination I Do, and Run it Back - and has both scripted and unscripted projects currently in development across the partnership with Paramount's MTV Entertainment Studios.
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