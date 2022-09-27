LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Tops the Season Premiere Week of DR. PHIL in Homes and Viewers

During the week of Sept. 12, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered the season premiere week of "Dr. Phil" by 8% in Households (1.4 rating vs. 1.3 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (1.937 million vs. 1.887 million).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show of the week in Households (1.4 rating), Total Viewers (1.937 million) and Women 25-54 (0.5 rating-tie). In fact, "Live" was once again the week's No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - among Women 25-54 (0.5 rating-tie), extending its winning streak to 36 consecutive weeks (including 15 weeks of ties).

