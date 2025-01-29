LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Grows to Season Highs in All Key Measures

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Live with Kelly and Mark” blasted into the new year for the show’s first week after holiday hiatus, hitting season highs in all key measures including Total Viewers (2.52 million), Households (1.68 rating), Women 18-49 (0.35 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.53 rating).

The show earned its best Total Viewer audience (2.52 million) and its best Household numbers (1.68 rating) in nearly a year – since 1/15/24, while also scoring its best performance among Women 18-49 (0.35 rating) since 10/23/23 and its best rating in Women 25-54 (0.53 rating) since 2/25/24.

Versus the previous week, “Live with Kelly and Mark” was up +7% in Total Viewers (2.52 million vs. 2.36 million), growing for the third week in a row, while also up +7% in Households (1.68 rating vs. 1.57 rating), growing for the second week in a row.

In addition, “Live” posted week-to-week growth in both key Women demographics, including Women 18-49 (+25% - 0.35 rating vs. 0.28 rating) and Women 25-54 (+10% - 0.53 rating vs. 0.48 rating).

Versus its equivalent week a year ago, “Live with Kelly and Mark” was up in all key measures including Total Viewers (+4% - 2.52 million vs. 2.42 million), Households (+2% - 1.68 rating vs. 1.64 rating), Women 18-49 (+17% - 0.35 rating vs. 0.30 rating) and Women 25-54 (+2% - 0.53 rating vs. 0.52 rating).

“Live” has been syndication’s No. 1 most-viewed talk show of the week for 102 weeks straight across most key measures, ahead of its closest competition for the week by +79% among Total Viewers (2.52 million vs. 1.41 million), +75% in Households (1.68 rating vs. 0.96 rating) and +61% with Women 25-54 (0.53 rating vs. 0.33 rating).

Season to date, “Live” ranks as syndication’s No. 1 talk show in all key measures for the fifth consecutive season, outdelivering its closest competition by +63% among Total Viewers (2.17 million vs. 1.33 million), +58% in Households (1.47 rating vs. 0.93 rating), +24% in Women 18-49 (0.26 rating vs. 0.21 rating) and +42% among Women 25-54 (0.44 rating vs. 0.31 rating).

For the sixth season in a row, “Live” is the sole leader in Daytime Talk with Women 25-54 (0.44 rating). “Live with Kelly and Mark” is the most-viewed entertainment talk show on television.

About “Live with Kelly and Mark”

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.

Photo credit: Disney Entertainment Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

