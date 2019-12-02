LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE Continues Fourth Season into 2020

Live from Here with Chris Thile continues its fourth season, from its new home at New York's The Town Hall, into 2020 with additional winter and spring dates added. More guests will be announced and further 2020 dates to come soon.

General on-sale for the 2020 dates at The Town Hall begins on Friday, December 6 at noon ET while Live from Here fan pre-sale starts on Tuesday, December 3 at noon ET. Sign up for the Live from Here newsletter for ticket information, VIP experiences and guest announcements at livefromhere.org.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the Live from Here 2019-2020 season. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets on Tuesday, December 3 at noon ET until Friday, December 6 at 11:59AM through Citi Entertainment℠. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Additionally, Live from Here will wrap up 2019 with shows on Saturday, December 7 and Saturday, December 14. The shows will feature guest performances from Pixies, Crooked Still, Black Pumas and Aoife O'Donovan as well as Sara Bareilles, Sarah Jarosz and the cast of West Side Story respectively. See below for a complete list of 2019 guests.

New York's Town Hall on December 7

Pixies

Crooked Still

Aoife O'Donovan

Black Pumas

Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds and Chris Sullivan from Freestyle Love Supreme

Tom Papa

New York's Town Hall on December 14

Sara Bareilles

Sarah Jarosz

Cast of West Side Story

Maria Bamford

Dave Hill

Over the past three years, Chris Thile has brought his eclectic mix of music and guests to Live from Here, appealing to curious music fans. As the creative force, Thile continues to retool and shape the weekly live public radio performance by adding unique new talent to the mix with a focus on providing an even better experience for live and radio listeners of the show.

Live from Here is produced by American Public Media. Audio and video clips, along with scripts, photos and information about Live from Here with Chris Thile can be found at www.livefromhere.org.

Photo credit: Nate Ryan





