LIONESS: Joe Comes Home to an Empty House
A kitchen note signals a turning point for Joe's family in the show's eighth episode.
A new clip from LIONESS shows Joe, played by Zoe Saldaña, returning home after her kidnapping only to find the house empty. She discovers a note left on the kitchen counter, with no sign of her husband or children anywhere in the home. The scene comes from Season 3, Episode 8, titled 'The Unravelling,' streaming on Paramount+.
Saldaña continues to lead the series as Joe, the operative whose missions have driven the season's central conflicts. The episode arrives after Joe's rescue from captivity earlier in the season, a recovery that was shown in a prior clip in which she was accompanied home by fellow operative Two Cups, played by James Jordan, during the flight back following her extraction.
The empty house marks a shift in tone for the season, moving the story from field operations toward the fallout within Joe's family life. Earlier episodes this season showed tension building at home, including a family meeting in which Joe's daughters, Kate and Charlie, played by Hannah Love Lanier and Celestina Harris, pressed her to quit her job, with her husband Neal, played by Dave Annable, also present for that confrontation.
The episode follows a season that began with Joe being led into a trap and taken captive, as shown in the Season 3 premiere clip, setting off the rescue operation led by Kaitlyn, played by Nicole Kidman, and Byron, played by Michael Kelly. That earlier clip detailed how the kidnapping first unfolded, setting the stage for the family fallout now playing out in Episode 8.
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