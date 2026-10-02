LIONESS Season 3 Premiere: Zoe Saldana's Joe Is Kidnapped in New Clip

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Paramount+ has shared a new clip from the Season 3 premiere of LIONESS, showing Joe, played by Zoe Saldana, led into a trap and taken captive. The scene comes from the episode titled The Spider And The Fly, the first installment of the season, which is followed by a second episode called No Sorrow Like The Survivor.

In the clip, Kaitlyn, played by Nicole Kidman, and Byron, played by Michael Kelly, must quickly devise a plan to locate and recover Joe while also managing her husband Neal, played by Dave Annable, who is kept in the dark enough to stay calm as the search unfolds. The sequence sets up the central crisis driving the season's opening episodes.

Saldana continues to lead the series as Joe, the operative whose covert missions have defined the show's tension-filled storylines. A prior clip from later in the season showed Joe in the aftermath of a rescue, reuniting with teammate Two Cups, played by James Jordan, during a quieter moment following an earlier kidnapping ordeal, suggesting this season's arc keeps Joe cycling between danger and recovery.

The new footage places the kidnapping at the very start of the season, raising the stakes for Kaitlyn and Byron's rescue effort before the fallout eventually reaches the calmer scenes depicted later in the season. A previous LIONESS clip detailed that later moment between Joe and Two Cups aboard the QRF team's flight home.

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