LINGO Hosted By RuPaul Charles to Premiere in January on CBS

LINGO, a brand-new, supercharged adaptation of the fast-thinking game show, debuts on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM, ET/PT.

Nov. 14, 2022  

CBS announced TODAY the premieres of the new word-twisting game show LINGO, hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner RuPaul Charles; the new action-drama series TRUE LIES, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga; along with returning series dates.

TRUE LIES, inspired by James Cameron's hit action-comedy film of the same name, premieres on a special night and time, Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9:00 PM, ET/PT. The drama moves to its regular time period on Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 PM, ET/PT, with a lead-in by a special two-hour premiere of SURVIVOR, hosted by Jeff Probst, from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT.

The competition series TOUGH AS NAILS, hosted by Phil Keoghan, will return for its fourth season with a special two-hour episode on Wednesday, Jan. 4 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) before moving to its regular 10:00 PM, ET/PT time period on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Specially themed primetime episodes of THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT, hosted by Drew Carey, will air at 8:00 PM, ET/PT beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The first-ever NCIS-verse crossover event with NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI'I and NCIS: LOS ANGELES airs Monday, Jan. 2 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

The #1 new series FIRE COUNTRY airs immediately after the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME on Sunday, Jan. 29.

THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS airs Sunday, Feb. 5.

Additional original episodes of CBS returning series will begin airing the week of Jan. 2.

About LINGO and TRUE LIES

LINGO is a new, supercharged adaptation of the word-twisting, fast-thinking game show. Host RuPaul Charles brings his one-of-a-kind personality to this clever, competitive and unpredictable game where teams of two face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words.

At the end of each one-hour episode, packed with witty commentary and gameplay, the two winning teams will make it through to a nerve-racking final showdown where one team will walk away with an additional big cash prize.

The "Lingo" format has been sold in more than 17 territories, with versions of the hit show produced in major markets, including the U.K., Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and France. There is a "Lingo" boardgame, Facebook game and app available.

RuPaul Andre Charles serves as LINGO executive producer for RuCo, Inc. along with Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce for Objective Media Group. Ed de Burgh and Paul Wright serve as executive producers for Triple Brew Media. LINGO is an All3Media / IDTV and Talpa TV format, distributed by All3Media International.

TRUE LIES, inspired by James Cameron's hit action-comedy film of the same name, follows Harry (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. INTELLIGENCE agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life.

With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga), and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure ... all while keeping their adventures a secret from their two teenage children.

The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to the Taskers' emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector. But, as Harry says, if you're going to save the world, you might as well do it for the ones you love.

The series stars Steve Howey as Harry, Ginger Gonzaga as Helen, Erica Hernandez as Maria, Omar Miller as Gib, Mike O'Gorman as Luther, Annabella Didion as Dana, and Lucas Jaye as Jake. Matt Nix, James Cameron, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh and Josh Levy are executive producers. Anthony Hemingway is an executive producer and directed the pilot from a script by Nix. Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis are co-executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television.

The CBS Primetime Schedule Beginning January 2023 (All Times ET):

Monday, Jan. 2 - Special NCIS Crossover Event

8:00 PM NCIS

9:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI'I (special time)

10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (special night and time)

Tuesday, Jan. 3

8:00 PM FBI

9:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL

10:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED

Wednesday, Jan. 4

8:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

9:00-11:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (special two-hour premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 5

8:00 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30 PM GHOSTS

9:00 PM SO HELP ME TODD

10:00 PM CSI: VEGAS

Friday, Jan. 6

8:00 PM S.W.A.T.

9:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY

10:00 PM BLUE BLOODS

Sunday, Jan. 8 (doubleheader football game)

7:30 PM, ET/7:00 PM, PT 60 MINUTES

8:30 PM, ET/8:00 PM, PT EAST NEW YORK

9:30 PM, ET/9:00 PM, PT NCIS: LOS ANGELES

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

9:00 PM LINGO (series premiere)

10:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (regular time period)

Monday, Jan. 16

8:00 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30 PM BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA

9:00 PM NCIS

10:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI'I

Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT FIRE COUNTRY (special episode, approx. start time, live to all time zones)

Sunday, Feb. 5

8:00-11:30 PM, ET/5:00-8:30 PM, PT THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS (live to all time zones)

Thursday, Feb. 23

8:00 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30 PM GHOSTS

9:00 PM TRUE LIES (oto premiere)

10:00 PM CSI: VEGAS

Wednesday, March 1

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (special two-hour season premiere)

10:00 PM TRUE LIES (regular time-period)



