LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Renewed for A Second Season at Max

Max has confirmed a second season for the HBO Original series LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE. The series has become the most-watched Latin American content on Max worldwide and has climbed to rank among the top three most watched series on the platform during its premiere month.

The renewal announcement was made by Salma Hayek Pinault, executive producer of the series, during an event in London where HBO and Max content leaders including Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, and Mariano César, SVP of General Entertainment Content and Programming Strategy for Latin America and USH, presented top upcoming titles for Max globally.

Salma Hayek Pinault emphasized the importance of continuing to tell this story, as she believes there is still much to learn about the iconic novel. “It’s been incredible to see such an important Mexican story resonate with audiences around the world. We are thrilled to confirm a second season of Like Water for Chocolate and are looking forward to giving closure to such a strong and powerful story,” shared Hayek Pinault.



The second season of the series will see the return of the protagonists: Irene Azuela, Azul Guaita, Ana Valeria Becerril, Andrea Chaparro, as well as the male leads Andrés Baída and Louis David Horné, among other great talents.

LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery, Ventanarosa Productions, Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and Endemol Shine Boomdog. The second season is executive produced by Salma Hayek Pinault, José Tamez and Siobhan Flynn for Ventanarosa Productions; Sharon Levy, Lisa Fahrenholt and Flavio Morales for Endemol Shine North America; Alejandro Rincón, Clara Machado, and series showrunner Jerry Rodríguez for Endemol Shine Boomdog; and Mariano Cesar, Vanessa Miranda and Anouk Aarón for Warner Bros. Discovery.

The first season credits include lead writer and executive producer Francisco Javier Royo Fernández, better known as 'Curro Royo' (“Desaparecidos,” “Capitán Alatriste”); series writers María Jaén (“Com si fos ahir,” “Madres. Amor y Vida”), and Jimena Gallardo (“Ingobernable,” “Como dice el dicho”); directed by Mexican filmmakers Julián de Tavira and Analorena Perezríos.

The first season of LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE premiered globally where Max is available last month. The final episode of this season will premiere this Sunday, December 8 on Max and HBO Latino. Tita and Pedro’s love story and the flavor of Mexican culture will continue to reach audiences around the world with its second season.

