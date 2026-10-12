LET IT SNOW to Arrive in Cinemas with André Rieu
The concert film will be shot in Maastricht's Winter Palace and include appearances by broadcaster Charlotte Hawkins and musical surprises.
André Rieu's brand-new Christmas spectacular Let It Snow is coming to cinemas for two special days only on 5 and 6 December.
For more than a decade, André's Christmas cinema concerts have become a cherished festive tradition, bringing friends and families together to share the music, warmth and unmistakable sense of occasion of an André Rieu concert – all from the comfort of their local cinema.
Filmed in André's Winter Palace in his hometown of Maastricht, his Christmas concerts are renowned for transforming the concert hall into an extraordinary seasonal wonderland. Glittering chandeliers, twinkling Christmas trees, Venetian candelabras and romantic lighting are joined by falling snow, two ice rinks, live skaters, dazzling dancers and festive décor, in what is billed as the largest Christmas ballroom in the world.
This year, the snow takes centre stage. Let It Snow brings together festive favourites including the title song, All I Want for Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Jingle Bells and Silent Night, alongside André's signature waltzes, classical favourites and musical surprises.
André is joined by his Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, a 100-voice male choir and special guest Emma Kok, who has become a regular part of André's concerts around the world.
André Rieu said: 'Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year, and there is nothing I love more than creating this magical celebration with my orchestra and sharing it with audiences around the world. With Let It Snow, I want everyone in the cinema to feel as though they have stepped into our Winter Palace in Maastricht – surrounded by beautiful music, twinkling lights and, of course, plenty of snow! I hope families and friends will come together, sing along and leave the cinema filled with the joy of Christmas.'
Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, the feature-length event will be shown in more than 500 cinemas across the UK, with select encore screenings to follow. Broadcaster Charlotte Hawkins, familiar to audiences from Classic FM and Good Morning Britain, will also take cinemagoers behind the scenes, exploring Maastricht's Christmas markets and soaking up the festive atmosphere before sharing an exclusive interview with André, available only in cinemas.
About Piece of Magic Entertainment
Established in 2017, Piece of Magic Entertainment (POM) is a worldwide theatrical distributor specialising in prestige documentaries, feature films, anime, live gaming events, and concerts.
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