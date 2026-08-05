Brett Goldstein Admits He Tries Not to Favor Roy Kent While Writing TED LASSO

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Brett Goldstein addressed the tricky balancing act of writing for a character he also plays during a stop on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, admitting that he tries not to give Roy Kent preferential treatment while writing Ted Lasso. Goldstein told host Seth Meyers that the dual role requires a deliberate effort to keep Roy Kent from being favored simply because he has a personal stake in the character.

The admission gave viewers a glimpse into the specific tension that comes with occupying both chairs on a production, with Goldstein describing the internal check he applies when working on the character. Rather than treating the conversation as a broad promotional stop, the segment focused narrowly on that behind-the-scenes dynamic, letting Goldstein speak candidly about the process of separating his instincts as a performer from his responsibilities as a writer.

The appearance kept its focus on that writer-actor balancing act, with Goldstein offering a candid look at how he approaches Roy Kent differently because of his dual role. The conversation stayed centered on that specific creative challenge rather than expanding into a wider career discussion.

Goldstein's visit to LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers gave Meyers a chance to draw out a detail about the writing process that audiences don't typically get from press interviews focused solely on performance.

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