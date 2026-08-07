LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineups for August 7-14

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NBC has released the guest schedule for an upcoming week of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, featuring a lineup that includes Charlize Theron, Rose Byrne, Ayo Edebiri, Matthew Rhys, Lena Dunham, Karl Urban, Adam Scott, Juliette Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Noah Kahan. The episodes span appearances tied to projects including APEX, FALLEN ANGELS, PROOF, FAMESICK, MORTAL KOMBAT 2, HOKUM, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, DEATH OF A SALESMAN, and THE GREAT DIVIDE.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings, August 7 - August 14

Friday, August 7: Guests include Charlize Theron (Apex) and Jorma Taccone (Over Your Dead Body). (OAD 4/23/2026)

Monday, August 10: Guests include Rose Byrne (Fallen Angels) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Dog Day Afternoon). (OAD 4/27/2026)

Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Ayo Edebiri (Proof), Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay), and Sabrina Rudin (Healthy with a Side of Happy). (OAD 4/28/2026)

Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Lena Dunham (Famesick) and Karl Urban (Mortal Kombat 2). (OAD 4/29/2026)

Thursday, August 13: Guests include Adam Scott (Hokum) and Juliette Lewis (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 4/30/2026)

Friday, August 14: Guests include Nathan Lane (Death of a Salesman) and Noah Kahan (The Great Divide; Saturday Night Live). (OAD 5/4/2026)

The listings note that the Friday, August 14 episode reflects recent changes or additions to the schedule, with Nathan Lane and Noah Kahan set to appear.

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