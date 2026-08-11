LAST SEEN Trailer Debuts Ahead of Apple TV Series Premiere

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Apple TV has released a trailer for LAST SEEN, a new Australian thriller starring Patrick Brammall. The series, produced by 60Forty Films, is adapted by writer and executive producer Kris Mrksa from Ryan David Jahn's novel THE DISPATCHER, a winner of the CWA John Creasey Dagger Award. Christian Schwochow directs and executive produces the series, which was filmed entirely in Victoria, Australia and is set to premiere globally with two episodes, followed by weekly installments.

LAST SEEN will make its global debut on Wednesday, September 9 with two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday until October 7, 2026.

Police detective Ian Ridley's (Brammall) life fell apart 11 years ago when his young daughter, Maggie, disappeared without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a distress call from a teenage girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost.

In addition to Brammall ('Colin from Accounts,' 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' 'Evil'), the series also stars Maxine Peake ('Say Nothing,' 'Black Mirror'), Brendan Cowell ('Dune: Prophecy,' 'Plum'), Daniel Henshall ('Mickey 17,' 'How to Make Gravy'), Zahra Newman ('Thirteen Lives,' 'Addition'), Jessica Wren ('Mr. Inbetween,' 'Devil's Playground'), Tobias Muhafidin ('Bali 2002') and introduces newcomer Chloe Jean Lourdes.

The series is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta at 60Forty Films ('Hijack,' 'Slow Horses,' 'Down Cemetery Road'), with executive producers Schwochow ('The Crown,' 'Bad Banks,' 'Munich: The Edge of War'), Mrksa ('Requiem,' 'No Escape,' 'The Murders at White House Farm') and Joanna Werner ('The Newsreader,' 'Riot,' 'Clickbait') at Werner Film Productions.

LAST SEEN joins a slate of dramas on Apple TV including 'Hijack,' starring and executive produced by Idris Elba; 'Slow Horses,' led by Gary Oldman; and 'Down Cemetery Road,' starring Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, among others.

LAST SEEN follows police dispatcher Ian Ridley, played by Brammall, whose daughter Maggie vanished eleven years earlier. When he receives a distress call from a teenage girl he believes to be Maggie, he sets out to find her and reunite his family. The cast also includes Maxine Peake, Brendan Cowell, Daniel Henshall, Zahra Newman, Jessica Wren, Tobias Muhafidin and newcomer Chloe Jean Lourdes. The series is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta of 60Forty Films alongside Schwochow, Mrksa and Joanna Werner of Werner Film Productions.

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