COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS Recaps Gordon and Ashley's Messy Meet-Cute

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Paramount+ has posted a new compilation revisiting the unconventional love story at the center of COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS, tracing how Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer) went from strangers to a couple. The video pulls together some of the show's most notable relationship beats, starting with the pair's chaotic first encounter, a flashing incident that inadvertently leads to a dog getting hit.

The clip leans into the couple's rocky early dynamic, including a debate over whether they can still just be mates after seeing a nipple. Brammall and Dyer star as the leads driving the series' central relationship, with the compilation framing their chemistry as built on awkward, unplanned moments rather than a conventional courtship.

Rather than spotlighting a single episode, the video functions as a highlight reel of the couple's milestones, stitching together the messier turns in their relationship. It positions the pair's unlikely bond, born from an embarrassing accident, as the throughline connecting their subsequent ups and downs.

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is streaming on Paramount+.

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