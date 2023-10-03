LA Psychedlic Pop Duo The Palms To Release New Single 'Talk Too Much' This Week

Los Angeles psychedelic-pop folk duo The Palms (Johnny Zambetti and Ben Rothbard,) TODAY announced the release of their brand-new single, “Talk Too Much,” due out on all digital outlets on October 5th. In addition, the band will be performing at The Venice West in Venice, CA on November 15th, The Soda Bar in San Diego on November 29th and The Wayfarer in Costa Mesa, on December 7th in support of their new offering.

The organ-laced track offers a preview of the pair’s upcoming album Wonderland, a nod to the duo’s love of the ‘70s LAUREL CANYON sound, with an acid-laced backbeat which would sound great coming out of your car radio with the top down on Pacific Coast Highway, sun blazing and the wind in your hair. References range from vintage Brian Wilson to SoCal legends like the Association, Love and even the Monkees.

The lyrics of “Talk Too Much” explore the complexity of relationships and the lack of communication which creates a distance between partners. “It’s about always trying to do the right thing,” says Johnny Zambetti, “But always feel like you’re in the wrong.”

Addes Ben Rothbard, “With all of this self-absorption, we could all benefit from talking less and listening more.”

Zambetti and Rothbard’s eclectic musical tastes are a tribute to their goal, starting their previous band, Terraplane Sun, in a tiny Venice Beach bedroom. After an unpleasant record label experience, the need for the freedom to make music that defied categories (without barriers or inhibitions,) led them to start The Palms, making a name for themselves on the local L.A. scene.

The very first song they wrote, “Push Off,” was “a rallying cry to ourselves to keep going and not allow outside forces to bring us down or discourage us.” The song, released in 2015, reached #1 on HypeMachine and has since amassed more than 50 million streams across platforms, with the YouTube video hitting 15 million. The duo write, record, produce and mix all the original material themselves.

“The biggest lesson we learned was, if we stay true to ourselves, it will resonate with others,” explains Zambetti.

“Sharing music with the world is equally the most exhilarating and terrifying act we do as musicians,” added Rothbard. “There is an underlying fear that nobody will care. But it also might just change the world.”

Said Zambetti, “We’re extremely excited to take these songs from the studio and finally bring them to the stage this fall. As much as we love creating in the studio, nothing compares to playing live and we can’t wait to get back out there. Coming to a city near you soon!”

The Palms have already begun to “Talk Too Much,” now it’s time to listen.