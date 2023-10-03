LA Psychedlic Pop Duo The Palms To Release New Single 'Talk Too Much' This Week

The new single will be released on October 5.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 3 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere Due to WGA Strike Photo 4 ABC Considering Delaying DANCING WITH THE STARS Premiere

LA Psychedlic Pop Duo The Palms To Release New Single 'Talk Too Much' This Week

Los Angeles psychedelic-pop folk duo The Palms (Johnny Zambetti and Ben Rothbard,) TODAY announced the release of their brand-new single, “Talk Too Much,” due out on all digital outlets on October 5th. In addition, the band will be performing at The Venice West in Venice, CA on November 15th, The Soda Bar in San Diego on November 29th and The Wayfarer in Costa Mesa, on December 7th in support of their new offering.

The organ-laced track offers a preview of the pair’s upcoming album Wonderland, a nod to the duo’s love of the ‘70s LAUREL CANYON sound, with an acid-laced backbeat which would sound great coming out of your car radio with the top down on Pacific Coast Highway, sun blazing and the wind in your hair. References range from vintage Brian Wilson to SoCal legends like the Association, Love and even the Monkees.

The lyrics of “Talk Too Much” explore the complexity of relationships and the lack of communication which creates a distance between partners. “It’s about always trying to do the right thing,” says Johnny Zambetti, “But always feel like you’re in the wrong.”

Addes Ben Rothbard, “With all of this self-absorption, we could all benefit from talking less and listening more.”

Zambetti and Rothbard’s eclectic musical tastes are a tribute to their goal, starting their previous band, Terraplane Sun, in a tiny Venice Beach bedroom. After an unpleasant record label experience, the need for the freedom to make music that defied categories (without barriers or inhibitions,) led them to start The Palms, making a name for themselves on the local L.A. scene.

The very first song they wrote, “Push Off,” was “a rallying cry to ourselves to keep going and not allow outside forces to bring us down or discourage us.” The song, released in 2015, reached #1 on HypeMachine and has since amassed more than 50 million streams across platforms, with the YouTube video hitting 15 million. The duo write, record, produce and mix all the original material themselves.

“The biggest lesson we learned was, if we stay true to ourselves, it will resonate with others,” explains Zambetti.

“Sharing music with the world is equally the most exhilarating and terrifying act we do as musicians,” added Rothbard. “There is an underlying fear that nobody will care. But it also might just change the world.”

Said Zambetti, “We’re extremely excited to take these songs from the studio and finally bring them to the stage this fall. As much as we love creating in the studio, nothing compares to playing live and we can’t wait to get back out there. Coming to a city near you soon!”

The Palms have already begun to “Talk Too Much,” now it’s time to listen.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Apple Sets Holiday Programming Lineup For Kids & Family Photo
Apple Sets Holiday Programming Lineup For Kids & Family

Apple TV+ announces its kids and family holiday programming lineup, including the debut of the heartwarming special 'The Velveteen Rabbit' and festive episodes from beloved series. Plus, nonsubscribers can enjoy Peanuts holiday specials for a limited time.

2
Video: Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppolas PRISCILLA Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA

Watch the new video trailer for PRISCILLA, as Academy Award winner Sofia Coppola takes us behind the gates of Graceland and flips the script on one of America’s most iconic romances. Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the film is based on Priscilla Presley’s bestselling memoir “Elvis and Me.”

3
Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Photo
Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival

Last night, October 2nd 2023, MAESTRO had its New York Premiere. In attendance were producers Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner and Amy Durning, and co-writer Josh Singer. Leonard Bernstein's children, Jamie, Alex, and Nina Bernstein, were also in attendance. Check out the photos from the premiere now!

4
A TIME FOR EVERY PURPOSE Sets Digital Debut for October Photo
A TIME FOR EVERY PURPOSE Sets Digital Debut for October

A TIME FOR EVERY PURPOSE, a gritty and evocative drama, is set to make its digital debut on October 17 for North American VOD and DVD.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Carrie Underwood Continues with Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World TheatreCarrie Underwood Continues with Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre
Video: Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA Starring Cailee Spaeny & Jacob ElordiVideo: Watch the Trailer for Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA Starring Cailee Spaeny & Jacob Elordi
Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David GeffenPhotos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Video: Watch Matt Bomer & Jelani Alladin in the FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer With Jonathan Bailey, Noah J. Ricketts & MoreVideo: Watch Matt Bomer & Jelani Alladin in the FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer With Jonathan Bailey, Noah J. Ricketts & More

Videos

Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard Video
Watch the ARGYLLE Teaser Trailer Starring Bryce Dallas Howard
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
& JULIET
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!