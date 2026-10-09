Kyle MacLachlan on Reviving His Career After DUNE Flopped
The actor also talks about the wine label he launched with his father.
Kyle MacLachlan sat down with Michael Kosta on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss his memoir, 'Fictional Selves.' The conversation covered MacLachlan's early career setback following the poorly received 1984 film adaptation of 'Dune' and how he rebuilt his career in the years that followed.
MacLachlan spoke about the relationship he formed with director David Lynch, which continued across multiple projects throughout his career. He also discussed some of his best-known roles, including his work on 'Sex and the City' and 'Showgirls,' as well as the unexpected success of 'Twin Peaks,' which he described as having changed the television industry at the time of its release.
Beyond his acting career, MacLachlan talked about a wine label he started with his father and reflected on how he learned to navigate Hollywood over the years, including advocating for himself on set.
The appearance centered on MacLachlan's new memoir and the career lessons behind it, offering a look back at decades of roles alongside the personal and professional relationships that shaped them.
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