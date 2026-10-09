Kyle MacLachlan on Reviving His Career After DUNE Flopped

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Kyle MacLachlan sat down with Michael Kosta on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss his memoir, 'Fictional Selves.' The conversation covered MacLachlan's early career setback following the poorly received 1984 film adaptation of 'Dune' and how he rebuilt his career in the years that followed.

MacLachlan spoke about the relationship he formed with director David Lynch, which continued across multiple projects throughout his career. He also discussed some of his best-known roles, including his work on 'Sex and the City' and 'Showgirls,' as well as the unexpected success of 'Twin Peaks,' which he described as having changed the television industry at the time of its release.

Beyond his acting career, MacLachlan talked about a wine label he started with his father and reflected on how he learned to navigate Hollywood over the years, including advocating for himself on set.

The appearance centered on MacLachlan's new memoir and the career lessons behind it, offering a look back at decades of roles alongside the personal and professional relationships that shaped them.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 17 Hrs 10 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me