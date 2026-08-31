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Aaron Pierre, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Laura Linney Unpack John Stewart's Origin in LANTERNS

Cast members break down how episode three deepens John Stewart's backstory.

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Aaron Pierre, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Laura Linney sat down for a new HBO Max featurette to discuss the layers behind John Stewart's origin story as explored in Episode 3 of LANTERNS. The segment offers the cast a chance to walk through how the episode builds out Stewart's backstory within the series.

Pierre plays John Stewart on LANTERNS, a role that prior BroadwayWorld coverage has placed opposite Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan, with the series framed around a murder mystery that drives the two Green Lanterns' story forward.

The featurette centers specifically on Stewart's character history, with the three actors offering perspective on how the episode's narrative choices shape audience understanding of who he is. Jones and Linney join Pierre in discussing the character work involved in bringing that origin material to the screen.

Earlier LANTERNS coverage has detailed other elements of the season, including how Episode 2 introduced the villain Sinestro and the origins of Hal Jordan's alien pet Earl.

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Kyle Chandler & Aaron Pierre Explain Hal Jordan's Suit and Ring in LANTERNS Episode 2
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