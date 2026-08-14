Kristen Stewart Talks TWILIGHT, Weighs Another Film on IN YOUR DREAMS

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Kristen Stewart reflected on making the TWILIGHT films and addressed the possibility of returning for another installment during an appearance on this week's episode of IN YOUR DREAMS. The actress sat down with host Owen Thiele alongside Alia Shawkat for a conversation covering the franchise's tone, its cultural resonance, and whether she would revisit the role.

Kristen Stewart opens up about 'Twilight' (35:55-39:02)

Owen Thiele: Are you annoyed that I'm asking questions about it or is it part of your journey?

Kristen Stewart: No, I'm not annoyed at all. It's really funny because it was like we did five of those movies and it took five years and then we've never stopped talking about it and during the time in which they were coming out, we were really always being asked to kind of look at it from the outside, which was not possible to do yet. You know what I mean? Like, 'So, what do you think about this?' You're like, 'I'm just making the movies and everyone's like tripping. I don't know.'

Owen Thiele: It's so cool to be a part of something like that. That's crazy.

Kristen Stewart: It was tight. It was weird, dude. The first one, we were talking about this earlier because someone else asked about it, but I was such a pretentious little loser trying to make it like the very best. It was so, so serious. Me and Rob were like, 'Yeah, this is fing, this is like, let's try and like elevate this s,' and it's like, 'Just be exactly what age you are and say the words.'

Alia Shawkat: But I feel like you guys kind of did at the same time. Everybody was there. If it was anyone else, it wouldn't have worked.

Kristen Stewart: Yeah, but tonally, we were all kind of teenage about it. It was always like, 'Oh my god, embarrassing. I just want it to be fing real and it's impossible. Everyone's like making it fing impossible for it to be like fing real,' and then you look at it and you're like, 'It was fing real,' and kind of campy and sick. Anything like too much is so perfect for that period of time where you're not going to do subtle stuff when you're like a teenager dying. You know what I mean?

Owen Thiele: I think I related to it so much because you know, when you are a teenager and you're like, how do I explain this? I was watching vampires being like, 'That's me,' and then you cut out and you're like, 'Wait, I'm not a vampire. No one is.' You know what I mean?

Alia Shawkat: But in the context of the story, they were like the outside group.

Owen Thiele: Right. Exactly, and you're like, 'Oh my god, I'm brooding like that. Maybe I have fangs.' You know, you did such a brilliant job at not making it about the-

Alia Shawkat: Metaphor.

Owen Thiele: In many ways, it's a metaphor. It was me in the cafeteria. You know what I mean? It was really, it changed me. I really believe that.

Kristen Stewart: That's tight.

Owen Thiele: Would you do another if you were asked?

Kristen Stewart: Another Twilight movie?

Alia Shawkat: Is Rob getting asked these questions? I wonder.

Kristen Stewart: He is. Can you pitch it?

Owen Thiele: It's just hard for me to visualize. I haven't thought about this at all. No, I actually, no, I can't. I don't know what a movie would be. I don't know. I just more mean like-

Alia Shawkat: Well, there's a child.

Owen Thiele: Of course. There's a child now. I'm going to play the child. No, I don't know what it would be. I'm just more asking like-

Kristen Stewart: I love it. I would do it again. Yeah, I love it.

New episodes of IN YOUR DREAMS are available for streaming on all podcast platforms, with an ad-free option offered through SiriusXM Podcasts+.

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