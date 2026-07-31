Suki Waterhouse Talks Motherhood, New Album on IN YOUR DREAMS

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Suki Waterhouse appeared on this week's episode of IN YOUR DREAMS, speaking with host Owen Thiele about motherhood, her upcoming album and her history with the Twilight franchise. During the conversation, Waterhouse discussed raising her young daughter, described how Robert Pattinson assists her with self-tape auditions and admitted she has never actually seen Twilight.

On this week's episode of 'In Your Dreams,' Owen Thiele sits down with Suki Waterhouse.

Suki Waterhouse on her daughter (4:06-5:09)

Owen Thiele: I can't believe you're a mother.

Suki Waterhouse: Neither can I.

Owen Thiele: Every day, are you like, 'Oh my God, I have a baby?'

Suki Waterhouse: Yeah, it's crazy.

Owen Thiele: How old is she?

Suki Waterhouse: She's just under two and a half. She's like 2.4 months. Two years and four months.

Owen Thiele: She's 2.4. I'm obsessed. She's 2.4, and she does eat Uber Eats eggs. I love that. I really want a kid to have baby fever.

Suki Waterhouse: Really? I mean, it's just, it's the greatest thing ever.

Owen Thiele: Right?

Suki Waterhouse: Yeah. It's so sweet. Like she had this jacket on earlier, and I have this white fluffy couch, and she was sitting on it, and she had her legs crossed, and she was doing...

Owen Thiele: Well, she's glam.

Suki Waterhouse: Yeah, she's so glam and she sees me, like especially these last few weeks when I've been doing album stuff, she sees me doing, like I'm doing glam at the house. I have glam team at the house styling, so she's trying on the shoes, and she's helping, you know, she wants to be doing the makeup, and she does makeup on my hands, and we're all like, 'Yeah, you did a great job.'

Suki Waterhouse says Robert Pattinson helps her self-tape (34:00-34:57)

Owen Thiele: Does Rob help you self-tape?

Suki Waterhouse: Yeah, he does. It's always really good when he helps me as well, but sometimes he wants to get really like cinematography, like move it around the house. We did this one self-tape and I'm like, 'No, we just need to be like against a background, you know, just stay still,' and he wanted to do it like I was in the bathroom on the toilet and wanted to film, and so started the shot with my pants around my ankles, and then I had to pull them up and he wanted to do this like twist into the mirror so you couldn't see me do my pants up, then have the shot on here, and then, you know, I'm like walking out. It's insane, but I actually did an audition.

Owen Thiele: You had no lines in that self-tape?

Suki Waterhouse: No, I had lines. Then I had to move and I had to be in heels and a skirt. He got so into it. No, it's insane.

Owen Thiele: Well, he's a director.

Suki Waterhouse: He's a director

Suki Waterhouse reveals she has never seen 'Twilight' (1:01:34-1:02:16)

Owen Thiele: Are you team Edward or team Jacob?

Suki Waterhouse: I've never seen it.

Owen Thiele: Totally.

Suki Waterhouse: I haven't.

Owen Thiele: You actually haven't?

Suki Waterhouse: No. I will one day, but obviously I'm team Edward. I was like, wait, I was like, 'I can't get that wrong.' No, but I haven't. But I will one day.

Owen Thiele: I'm obsessed with that.

Suki Waterhouse: I'm waiting for the day that I have in bed.

Owen Thiele: I'll watch it with you in bed.

Suki Waterhouse: I'm waiting for the day. I would actually love to watch it with you.

Owen Thiele: I talk throughout a movie, so you're going to be really annoyed.

Suki Waterhouse: I want commentary. I don't really want to sit and like watch.

Owen Thiele: Do you actually? I feel like you would hate that.

Suki Waterhouse: No, we'd need commentary. I would either watch it with him or I'll watch it with you, but I'm not going to sit and watch the movie by myself.

IN YOUR DREAMS is available for streaming on all podcast platforms, with ad-free episodes offered to listeners who sign up for SiriusXM Podcasts+ through their preferred podcast app.

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