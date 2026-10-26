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Kpop Demon Hunters Releases Official Choreography for 'How It's Done'

HUNTR/X provides an inside look at the choreography for the viral single from the animated film.

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Kpop Demon Hunters Releases Official Choreography for 'How It's Done'

HUNTR/X has dropped new rehearsal footage from their hit single 'How It's Done.'

For the first time, fans can learn the complete official choreography for 'How It's Done' and some of the other biggest hits from KPop Demon Hunters: 'Golden,' 'Takedown,' 'Soda Pop,' and 'Your Idol.' The full-length routines, which will be released this week on Tudum and Netflix's social channels, include moves and formations that were not previously shown.

The film's original choreographers — Nain (Jam Republic), Leejung Lee (THEBLACKLABEL), and K-Tigers — will perform the dances themselves. They will also break down the signature poses and formations in a series of special episodes debuting on Netflix on November 2nd.

About KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, became a global phenomenon shortly following its release on June 20, 2025. The film is Netflix's most popular film of all time, surpassing over 670 million views with 63 consecutive weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10.

It swept every award category: winning Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes, as well as ten Annie Awards. Its breakout song 'Golden' became the first K-pop track to win both an Oscar and a Grammy.

The soundtrack continues to make history as the first to place four songs simultaneously in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten, accumulating over 15 billion global streams. 'Golden' held No. 1 on the Hot 100 for eight weeks — the longest such run by a female group this century — and was certified 5x Platinum.

Kpop Demon Hunters Releases Official Choreography for 'How It's Done' Image

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