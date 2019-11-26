Kit Hoover and Dan Schachner Host First Ever GIVE A DOG A HOME LIVE! Special

Animal Planet's live weekly animal adoption series GIVE A DOG A HOME LIVE!, is gearing up for the holiday season with a special two-hour primetime edition of GIVE A DOG A HOME LIVE! Animal advocate and host of ACCESS HOLLYWOOD and Access Daily, Kit Hoover, will join PUPPY BOWL referee and host Dan Schachner on a live adventure across the US to meet animals up for adoption, and those dedicated to finding them their forever home. Rescue dogs and cats from Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, as well as animals from numerous Best Friends Animal Society locations (New York, Atlanta and Salt Lake City), will be featured as audiences will be able to interact on social media and find out more information on how to adopt them. The two-hour special will air live from the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, a state-of-the-art pet adoption center, in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, December 7 at 5PM PT/8PM ET.

GIVE A DOG A HOME LIVE! will share the inspirational stories of three families that are IN SEARCH OF a furry friend to complete their family. They will have the chance of a lifetime to meet and bond with pups live on air, but which pooch will be the perfect fit? Viewers will have the opportunity to help one family choose between three special needs pups to take home by voting on social media for which dog they think they should adopt. One lucky rescue dog will receive a complete mutt makeover by a professional groomer and have a full photoshoot fit for Instagram in preparation of finding a fur-ever home. With dozens of potential adopters on site at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace and an audience full of millions more, anything can happen!

Pet owners are often told they are a spitting image of their four-legged companions. Fans are encouraged to post a photo with their mini-me using #dogpelganger on Instagram, Twitter and Animal Planet's Facebook page as well as post and share their viewing parties with the #GiveADogAHome hashtag for a chance to see it on TV!

The two-hour special is produced for Animal Planet by Discovery Studios. Sandy Varo Jarrell, Cindy Kain and Robert Lifton are Executive Producers. For Animal Planet, Dawn Sinsel is Executive Producer with Pat Dempsey as Supervising Producer.





