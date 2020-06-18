Kelsey Grammer and More Join Crime Drama EDGE OF JUSTICE

It was announced today that Kelsey Grammer, Jason Flemyng, and Sebastien Foucan have signed on to star in the new film, Edge of Justice, directed by Jake L. Reid.

According to Variety, the film "follows an African refugee who arrives in London to search for his missing sister. Uncovering a dark trade in immigrant sex slaves, he takes action to break it up, becoming an unexpected media star, but also a target of the criminal syndicate behind it all."

Grammer has signed on to play the lead trafficker with Flemyng as a mysterious ally of the refugee.

Learn more at Variety.

