Kelsey Grammer, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Star in CHRISTMAS IN PARADISE Film
The film will be available on demand, digital, Blu-ray and DVD November 15.
The outrageously funny comedy perfect for the holiday season, CHRISTMAS IN PARADISE, starring Kelsey Grammer, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus is coming to select theaters November 11 from Lionsgate. Directed by Phillipe Martinez, the film will also be available on demand, digital, Blu-ray and DVD November 15.
Kelsey Grammer ("Frasier"), Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers franchise), and Billy Ray Cyrus ("Hannah Montana") star in this charming tropical tale guaranteed to heat up your holidays.
Three quirky sisters chase their estranged dad (Grammer) down to his beachside pad in the Caribbean and enjoy a little fun in the sun. But why did he disappear to the islands? Only Joanna (Hurley) knows for sure, and she's sworn to secrecy! Love, laughter, and songs by Cyrus make this a Christmas to remember.
Watch the new trailer here:
Industry Classifieds
From This Author - Michael Major
November 7, 2022
THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW showcases Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week's news. No matter what's happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of honesty, nonsense, and bowties. THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy & the celebrities.
The Head And The Heart Announce Seattle Benefit Concert For Rivers And Roads Foundation
November 7, 2022
The Head And The Heart have announced an intimate hometown concert. Proceeds from the show will benefit the band’s Rivers and Roads Foundation, whose mission is to raise money for local Seattle-based music programs with an emphasis on equitable access to music education for youth, and mental health resources and support for musicians.
Elvis Mitchell's IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? to Premiere on Netflix on Friday
November 7, 2022
Crucial artistic voices, including director Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others, artists offer their prism on the creators and films that dazzled and inspired, providing insight into the history of Black representation going back to the earliest days of cinema.
King Canyon Releases New Single 'Mulholland' Featuring Derek Trucks
November 7, 2022
King Canyon, the supergroup collaboration consisting of Eric Krasno, Otis McDonald, and Mike Chiavaro is excited to release “Mulholland” featuring Derek Trucks, with Will Blades on organ. This is the second single from their self-titled album, which also includes their debut single “Keep On Movin” and a guest spot from Son Little on “Ice and Fire.“
Taylor Swift Releases 'Anti-Hero' Remix Featuring Bleachers
November 7, 2022
Taylor Swift has released a remix of 'Anti-Hero' featuring Bleachers. The track is off her recent album 'Midnights,' which was released on Friday, October 21. Bleachers is fronted by Jack Antonoff, who co-produced 'Midnights' with Swift. Download the new remix now!