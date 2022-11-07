Kelsey Grammer, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Star in CHRISTMAS IN PARADISE Film

The outrageously funny comedy perfect for the holiday season, CHRISTMAS IN PARADISE, starring Kelsey Grammer, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus is coming to select theaters November 11 from Lionsgate. Directed by Phillipe Martinez, the film will also be available on demand, digital, Blu-ray and DVD November 15.

Kelsey Grammer ("Frasier"), Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers franchise), and Billy Ray Cyrus ("Hannah Montana") star in this charming tropical tale guaranteed to heat up your holidays.

Three quirky sisters chase their estranged dad (Grammer) down to his beachside pad in the Caribbean and enjoy a little fun in the sun. But why did he disappear to the islands? Only Joanna (Hurley) knows for sure, and she's sworn to secrecy! Love, laughter, and songs by Cyrus make this a Christmas to remember.

Watch the new trailer here: