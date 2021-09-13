Kellan Lutz Wins At Northeast Film Festival For His Movie DIVERTIMENTO

Kellan Lutz wins Best Actor at Northeast Film Festival, for his movie Divertimento. The indie thriller made by Keyvan Sheikhalishahi has been in competition in 39 festivals, and will soon screen at festivals such as Eastern Oregon Film Festival, Sioux City International Film Festival, Black Bear Film Festival, San Pedro Film Festival, Festival of Cinema NYC and Fargo Fantastic Film Festival, which is part of the ValleyCon.

Kellan also won three awards for the pic, including Best Actor and Best Ensemble at Seattle Film Festival, where the film won the Grand Jury Prize. The film stars as well Torrey DeVitto (Vampire Diaries, Chicago Med), Ola Rapace (Skyfall), Götz Otto (Cloud Atlas), Christian Hillborg (Fleabag), Ellie Heydon (Harlots) and Brittany Gonzales.

It follows Jonas Olsen (Lutz), a chess player haunted by a tragic past who is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, Divertimento. The film is produced by French company Amitice.