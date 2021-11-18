Keke Palmer, Common & More Join YouTube's BEAR WITNESS, TAKE ACTION 3

YouTube Originals TODAY announced THE LINEUP of YouTube creators, public figures, activists, and influential voices for "Bear Witness, Take Action 3," a six-part special event series hosted by Common and Keke Palmer featuring six unique shorts with two premiering each day from December 6-8th only on YouTube.

From the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, the third installment will focus on issues and stories as seen through Black creators' perspectives, with bespoke content pieces around race, culture, and everything in between.

Returning hosts Keke Palmer and Common will sit down with each creator to unpack their short film and help viewers understand the "what" and "why'' behind the creators' work and how they can help change the world. THE SPECIALS will be featured on each creators' YouTube channels. A comprehensive version including all content with the host Q&As will be released on the YouTube Originals channel.

"Bear Witness, Take Action 3" is handing the mic to Black creators to each explore a topic related to the diversity of Black life and culture. For each project, creators have been provided with funding and assigned a production partner to help execute their collective vision and showcase the uniqueness behind each creator.

The first two installments of "Bear Witness, Take Action" premiered in 2020, and the special was the first project to come from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories. This global fund will be used to acquire and produce YouTube Originals programming, and to directly support Black creators and artists to help them thrive on YouTube.

"Bear Witness, Take Action 3" is produced by Hoorae Media and Fly On The Wall. Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper is Head of Unscripted for YouTube Originals. Margaret Burris, Nicole Emanuele, Amanda Olszewski and Sam Burwell from the YouTube Originals development team will oversee the project for the global platform.

This special event series continues YouTube's commitment to bringing exceptional content focused on racial justice to viewers around the world, including "Onyx Family Dinner," a series gathering the multi-generational Onyx family for open conversations about life and what's going on in the world over dinner; "The Outsiders," untold stories of young Black visionaries shaping our future; "I Promise," a story of resilience in the face of adversity that shares a new model for urban, public education; "Recipe for Change," a celebration of global Asian and Pacific Islander culture featuring Michelle Kwan, Olivia Munn, and Jay Shetty; "Barbershop Medicine," which aims to put the "public" back in Public Health and explore the impact race and socioeconomic status have on healthcare and longevity; and "Resist," a documentary series from Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

Watch the new trailer for the special here: