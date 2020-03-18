Kathy Griffin Shares That Her Mom Has Passed Away

Kathy Griffin shared the news today that her mother has passed away.

"My Mom, THE ONE and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today," she wrote in a social media post. "I am gutted. My best friend. I am shaking. I won't ever be prepared. I'm so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St. Patrick's Day."

Kathy Griffin, is an American comedian and actress. She has starred in numerous comedy specials for cable TV and has released comedy albums. In 2007 and 2008, Griffin won Primetime Emmy Awards for her reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. She has also appeared on TV and on film in numerous supporting roles.

Griffin has released six comedy albums, all of which received Grammy Award nominations. Her first album, For Your Consideration (2008), made her the first female comedian to debut at the top of the Billboard Top Comedy Albums chart. In 2009, she released her autobiography, Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin.

Griffin has taped numerous standup comedy specials with HBO and Bravo. For the latter network, she has recorded sixteen television specials, breaking the Guinness World record for the number of aired TV specials on any network, by any comedian in the history of comedy.





