Karen E Laine to Host GOOD BONES: BETTER YARD on HGTV

Karen E Laine, a Master Gardener and co-star of the HGTV hit series Good Bones, will pursue her true passion of renovating clients' outdoor spaces to reach their full potential in the network's new special Good Bones: Better Yard.

The series premieres Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream the same day on discovery+.

During the one-hour episode, Karen, who is known for contributing a special exterior project for each GOOD BONES renovation, will help a young couple with a baby on the way. Their yard is in such derelict shape that they've considered selling their home.

To come to their rescue, Karen and her expert team will assess the area overrun with rodents, poison ivy and dead trees and then create a design plan to give THE FAMILY a multi-purpose outdoor oasis. The result will be an enchanting yard with distinct spots for playing and entertaining complete with a kitchen, fireplace, basketball court and secret garden.

Photo Credit: HGTV