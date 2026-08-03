SOMEBODY KNOWS SOMETHING to Premiere on Freeform, Stream Next Day on Hulu

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A new true crime series titled SOMEBODY KNOWS SOMETHING is set to premiere on Freeform, with episodes to become available for streaming on Hulu the following day, according to an announcement from Disney Entertainment Television.

More than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year. Often a single tip from the public can crack a case wide open. But with so many disappearances each year, countless cases go unsolved.

'Somebody Knows Something' follows true crime influencer Kara Chamberlain as she investigates unsolved murders and missing persons cases that have stumped law enforcement and haunted internet sleuths for decades. The docuseries brings renewed urgency to some of the country's most high-profile unsolved mysteries, shining a light on investigations that have gone cold. A former law enforcement officer and survivor of violent crime herself, Chamberlain brings a unique perspective, working alongside families, law enforcement and the true crime online community in the hope that renewed attention reaches THE ONE person who knows something.

Each episode concludes with a direct appeal to viewers because somebody, somewhere, may hold the missing piece of the puzzle, bringing families one step closer to the truth. The first two episodes of 'Somebody Knows Something' premiere Monday, Aug. 10 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Freeform, with new episodes airing weekly and streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

Sabrina Aisenberg, 1997 (Airs Monday, Aug.10, at 9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

'The Baby in the Yellow Blanket': Five-month-old Sabrina Aisenberg vanished from her crib in her home near Tampa, Florida. The disappearance tapped into every parent's worst fears and captivated the nation's attention. The investigation quickly zeroed in on Sabrina's parents. But could Sabrina have been kidnapped? And is she still alive today?

Lashaya Stine, 2016 (Airs Monday, Aug. 10, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

'Lost In the Night': A promising Colorado teen who dreamed of becoming a nurse disappears in the middle of the night. Police initially deem Lashaya a runaway, but evidence points to foul play. Was she forced into sex trafficking? Does her ex-boyfriend know more than he told investigators? Who were the strangers seen near her last known location?

Steven Koecher, 2009 (Airs Monday, Aug. 17, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

'Disappeared in the Desert': Thirty-year-old Steven Koecher abandoned his car in a Nevada cul-de-sac nearly two hours from his Utah home. As a devout Mormon, Steven's unexplained proximity to Las Vegas and a series of mysterious road trips point to unexpected secrets.

Kevin McGrath, 2023 (Airs Monday, Aug. 24, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

'Lost at Sea': A 26-year-old Army veteran vanishes from a Carnival cruise while celebrating his father's 60th birthday over Labor Day weekend. Despite a 3,300-mile Coast Guard search, no trace of him is ever found, leaving his family without answers.

Kyron Horman, 2010 (Airs Monday, Aug. 31, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

'Lost at the Science Fair': Second grader Kyron Horman goes missing from his Portland area school. Investigators initially focus on Kyron's stepmother after uncovering an alleged murder-for-hire plot, but she has consistently denied any involvement and was never charged. Today, law enforcement is leveraging new digital evidence technology in the hopes of finally solving the case.

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