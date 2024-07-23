KINO to Host Premiere of GANYMEDE With Pre-Show Feat. Drag Race Queens Manila Luzon & Plane Jane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



KINO, the innovative app revolutionizing the way we experience film, will be hosting an exclusive digital premiere of the queer dramatic thriller, “Ganymede,” on August 1st.

The special screening event will benefit GLAAD, in celebration and support of LGBTQ filmmakers, cast, and allies, and in recognition of work that must be done to ensure the safety and well-being of LGBTQ youth. KINO brings the power of technology to film to create a more interactive cinema experience, connecting audiences directly with the films and filmmakers from the comfort of their own homes by allowing viewers digital access before the film's official release.

“Ganymede” follows a high school senior (Jordan Doww) who develops a crush on his openly gay classmate (Pablo Castelblanco) who finds himself in the thralls of a vicious faceless creature.

The evening will kick off with a queen studded pre-show hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favorite queens Manila Luzon and Plane Jane and drag artist Glitteress. Following the screening, viewers can stay tuned for a live Q&A session, a chance to win props and prizes, an exclusive interview with the film’s cast and crew, and special appearances. Attendees can enjoy specialty Serv Vodka cocktails and mocktails to accompany the experience.

“We are incredibly excited to bring ‘Ganymede’ to our audience with this thrilling digital premiere ,” said Austin Worrell, COO and Co-Founder of KINO. “Working alongside the talented cast, filmmakers, and RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, Manila and Jane, and Glitteress to pull this unique digital event together, is truly an honor and we can’t wait to share the experience.”

KINO launched in 2023 after raising a staggering $4.3M to fund their mission to equip filmmakers with state-of-the-art tools to engage, create, and monetize their content even before it hits the screens, addressing a massive gap in the market. In addition to Worrell, KINO was co-founded by CEO Daril Fannin, an executive producer and writer with credits to his name like projects with Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel for giants such as Netflix and Disney. The leadership team also includes CMO and co-founder Brit MacRae and CTO and co-founder David Fannin.

Tickets for the premiere can be purchased directly on the KINO website or KINO app. The live digital premiere will begin promptly at 6:00 PM PT on August 1, 2024. For those unable to attend the digital premiere that still wish to watch the film, “Ganymede” will be available to stream on KINO until 6:00 AM PT on August 3, 2024.

Previously announced, KINO will next host an exclusive digital premiere of the whimsical comedy “The Secret Art of Human Flight,” on August 3, featuring appearances from the cast and crew including Grant Rosenmeyer, Maggie Grace, Paul Raci, and director H.P. Mendoza.

