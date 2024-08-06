KINDS OF KINDNESS Arrives on Digital on Aug. 27 and on Blu-ray & DVD on Oct. 8

The release comes with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus features and deleted scenes.
Filled with unpredictability and intrigue, Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness arrives on digital retailer platforms on August 27 and on Blu-ray and DVD October 8. From the Oscar-nominated director of Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos, the “profoundly hilarious” (David Fear, Rolling Stone) dark comedy features a star-studded cast, led by Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe. Kinds of Kindness won the 2024 Cannes Film Festival Best Actor Award for Jesse Plemons.
Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.
Fans can delve deeper into the film with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus features and deleted scenes when the boundary-pushing twisted film arrives on digital retailer platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home on August 27 and on Blu-ray and DVD October 8.
Featurette
Deleted Scenes
Watch the trailer:
Videos