K.Flay Appears on the Soundtrack for Netflix Film NIMONA

LA based two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum songwriter, producer and artist K.Flay's (real name Kristine Flaherty) song "T-Rex" has been featured on the soundtrack for the 2023 animated film Nimona.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Nimona is about a knight who is framed for a crime he did not commit and a shape-shifting teenager who teams up with him to prove his innocence. Premiering on Netflix on June 30th and starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed, the film has been praised for its normalized depiction of two of its LGBTQ+ main characters.

"T-Rex" was written specifically for Nimona and was featured in the official teaser for the film as well as the closing credits. K.Flay spoke to ABC Audio about the personal connection she has to "T-Rex," revealing that it was the first song she listened to after going deaf in her right ear in 2022.

K.Flay also announced the news of her new full-length studio album MONO last month, which is due out September 15th via GIANT Music. Along with the album announcement, K.Flay dropped “Shy,” the second single and video from the forthcoming LP.

“Shy” follows the previously released and riveting lead single “Raw Raw,” which currently has more than 1 million streams and sits at No. 33 on the alternative radio chart.

Back in summer 2022, K.Flay headed to Tanzania and spent a week climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, fulfilling a bucket-list ambition she’d scrawled in her journal seven years earlier. Within a week of returning home to Los Angeles, she woke up one morning with total hearing loss in her right ear—a freak occurrence her doctors deemed permanent, leading her to question whether she’d ever make music again.

But soon after returning to the studio and resuming work on her fifth full-length, K.Flay found her sense of purpose profoundly renewed and, in a matter of months, created what she considers to be her most experimental and realized studio album to date.

In addition to “Shy” and “Raw Raw,” other noteworthy songs on the 14-track MONO include the the sharp-witted intro piece "Are You Serious?," the album's heaviest track “Irish Goodbye” featuring Pierce The Veil’s Vic Fuentes and the giddy free-for-all "Spaghetti" featuring indie-rock trio Kid Sistr. You can see K.Flay on tour in the US and UK this year – all confirmed dates are below!

US Tour Dates

August 9 @ State Theatre in Portland, ME

August 10 @ Higher Ground in South Burlington, VT

August 11 @ Empire Live in Albany, NY

August 12 @ Outer Harbor in Buffalo, NY

UK / EU Tour Dates

Sept 20 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, Poland

Sept 22 @ Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany

Sept 23 @ Melkweg MAX in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept 25 @ Meetfactory in Prague, Czech Republic

Sept 26 @ Luxor in Cologne, Germany

Sept 28 @ Flex in Vienna, Austria

Sept 29 @ Heimathafen in Berlin, Germany

Oct 2 @ Gorilla in Manchester, UK

Oct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK