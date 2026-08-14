KATSEYE Says New EP WILD Is Them 'On Another Level' in TODAY Interview

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KATSEYE sat down in Studio 1A on TODAY following a performance on the show's plaza, discussing their new EP WILD and describing it as a bolder step for the group. "It's more raw, it's more authentic… it's KATSEYE on another level," Daniela said of the project during the conversation.

The group used the appearance to talk about the bond between its members, crediting friendship with helping them stay grounded amid a rapid rise in visibility. They also discussed a new documentary, Katseye: Wild Hearts, which follows their experience being thrust into the spotlight. "We're just girls!" they said, adding that they are "still trying to get used to everything."

The TODAY visit follows a stretch of high-profile appearances tied to the WILD era, including a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, where the group discussed the EP alongside their viral Gap ad and fan reaction to their song Gnarly. WILD arrived August 14 via HYBE x Geffen Records as the follow-up to the group's 2025 EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, and includes the Billboard Hot 100 hits PINKY UP and Animal.

The five-track EP also coincides with the group's sold-out KATSEYE: THE WILDWORLD arena tour, which is set to begin September 1. More on the group's recent late-night stop can be found in KATSEYE Discuss Viral Gap Ad and Fan Reaction to "Gnarly" on THE TONIGHT SHOW.

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