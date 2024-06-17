Juneteenth Programming And Black Music Month Specials Announced On The Africa Channel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This month, The Africa Channel Inc. (TAC), a Black-owned and Black-targeted company with a mission to celebrate the diversity of culture from across Africa, celebrates Black Music Month, and Juneteenth with a special lineup and focus on Afrobeats, the musical genre taking over the world.

Afrobeats, which infuses traditional African rhythms with contemporary influences like hip-hop, R&B, and pop, continues to gain global recognition with chart-topping collaborations that resonate with audiences worldwide.

TAC's robust line-up of music content leads with a two-part documentary special featuring a genre that knows no boundaries. The BMM collection also highlights TAC's original content and its important collaboration with the WILD Africa Fund which, through a unique concert series, aims to raise awareness for wildlife and the musical artists supporting those efforts. The 30-day celebration showcases the important role of music in bridging cultural gaps and bringing artists and fans together from different parts of the globe. Tune into a musical takeover of prime time all throughout the month of June.

Afrobeats: From Nigeria to the World Afrobeat music is everywhere with some of the biggest names in the industry like Beyonce, Chris Brown, Drake, and Selena Gomez embracing the addictive sound. What defines the beat and how it evolved from the continent to America is explored in this 4 year odyssey around Europe, Africa, and the US featuring interviews with the breakout performers and key players in the infectious, dance-inducing musical style.

Music for Wildlife This concert series introduces audiences to both established and new African musicians while raising awareness for the most magnificent wildlife on the planet featuring some of the world's leading stars and activists supporting the movement, Lupita Nyong'o, Davido, and Jackie Chan.

Muziki Ni Swahili for "music is," Muziki Ni is a series featuring prominent and emerging artists of all genres from the continent and the Diaspora as they share the inspiration behind their music and unique music videos.

In honor of Juneteenth, The Africa Channel is now airing a superstars Juneteenth Marathon, a collection of legacy documentary films on some of the world's most iconic legends including Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Kobe Bryant and more. The collection titled “A Legendary Journey” features the stories behind influential black trendsetters who continue to impact the worlds of music, film, sports, comedy, politics, and more.

Airing from Africa Day until Juneteenth, the series spotlights the remarkable contributions of African and Caribbean changemakers. Tune in to experience inspiring stories of resilience, unity, and the ongoing fight for justice. Airing Wednesday, June 19 from 9 - 11 pm and Sat Sun 5 - 8 pm ET.

About The Africa Channel

The Africa Channel is a linear television network that aims to demystify modern Africa for viewers in the Americas. Available via pay TV distributors across the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, The Africa Channel entertains and informs audiences with original series, movies, documentaries and specials as well as current affairs, soaps and cultural programming.

Viewers can watch the company's flagship linear channel via pay TV distributors across the U.S., including Charter's Spectrum, Comcast and Cox Communications, as well as in Canada on Rogers Ignite and Bell Fibe and in the Caribbean via the Caribbean Cable Cooperative. It is part of The Africa Channel Inc.

Comments