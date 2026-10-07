Julia Stiles Revisits '10 Things I Hate About You' Role
Ryan Reynolds brought the actress back for a wireless carrier spoof rooted in the 1999 film.
Julia Stiles returns to one of her best-known film roles in a new promotional spot for Mint Mobile, recreating elements of 1999's '10 Things I Hate About You' at the recruitment of Ryan Reynolds. The campaign uses the film's format to lay out a list of reasons to avoid big wireless carriers.
Stiles starred in '10 Things I Hate About You' in 1999, and the Mint Mobile spot draws directly on that film for its structure and tone, with Stiles reprising the type of character she played in the movie for the ad's comedic list format.
The campaign marks another entry in Reynolds' history of recruiting actors from well-known films and shows for Mint Mobile promotions, this time pairing the wireless brand's pitch against major carriers with a direct nod to Stiles' film role from more than two decades ago.
The clip presents the pitch in list form, following the structure of the original film scene while swapping in complaints about wireless service for the character's original grievances.
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