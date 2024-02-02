Julia Fox to Host & Executive Produce New Fashion Series OMG FASHUN

E! teams up with trailblazing style icon Julia Fox and renowned image architect Law Roach as they host the new eccentric fashion design competition series “OMG Fashun,” premiering with two back-to-back half-hour episodes on Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Handcrafted is the new haute couture on “OMG Fashun” as Julia inspires pioneering fashion disruptors to upend traditional style convention, break the rules and redefine “cool.” Each episode challenges three disruptors to create a boundary-breaking look born of Fox's beautifully bold brain.

Using materials and techniques that would make fashion's so-called gatekeepers squirm, the contestants must race against the clock to compose and style their unconventional ensembles for the judging panel, consisting of Fox, Roach and a rotating expert guest judge. The disruptor with the most eye-catching, unexpected and cutting-edge look is crowned the winner of the competition. Each week's winner is awarded a $10,000 cash prize and gets their garment modeled by Fox.

“OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form,” said Fox. “Being the most stylish person in THE ROOM doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!”

“Julia is a tour de force in the industry and a champion for up-and-coming designers,” said Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “This show celebrates fashion's newest disruptors as they push the boundaries for their ultimate muse, Julia, and we're excited to share their original and unique perspectives with our audience.”

“OMG Fashun” is produced by Scout Productions. Rob Eric, David Collins, Michael Williams, Renata Lombardo and Julia Fox will executive produce.

Fox is repped by Framework Entertainment, Envisionary Management, WME and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.