Julia Fox to Host & Executive Produce New Fashion Series OMG FASHUN

The series is premiering with two back-to-back half-hour episodes on Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 1 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 2 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR

Julia Fox to Host & Executive Produce New Fashion Series OMG FASHUN

E! teams up with trailblazing style icon Julia Fox and renowned image architect Law Roach as they host the new eccentric fashion design competition series “OMG Fashun,” premiering with two back-to-back half-hour episodes on Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. 

 Handcrafted is the new haute couture on “OMG Fashun” as Julia inspires pioneering fashion disruptors to upend traditional style convention, break the rules and redefine “cool.” Each episode challenges three disruptors to create a boundary-breaking look born of Fox's beautifully bold brain.

Using materials and techniques that would make fashion's so-called gatekeepers squirm, the contestants must race against the clock to compose and style their unconventional ensembles for the judging panel, consisting of Fox, Roach and a rotating expert guest judge. The disruptor with the most eye-catching, unexpected and cutting-edge look is crowned the winner of the competition. Each week's winner is awarded a $10,000 cash prize and gets their garment modeled by Fox. 

“OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form,” said Fox. “Being the most stylish person in THE ROOM doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old  junk they have lying around!” 

“Julia is a tour de force in the industry and a champion for up-and-coming designers,” said Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “This show celebrates fashion's newest disruptors as they push the boundaries for their ultimate muse, Julia, and we're excited to share their original and unique perspectives with our audience.”   

“OMG Fashun” is produced by Scout Productions. Rob Eric, David Collins, Michael Williams, Renata Lombardo and Julia Fox will executive produce.    

Fox is repped by Framework Entertainment, Envisionary Management, WME and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Apple TV+ Drops New Peanuts Special Trailer Photo
Video: Apple TV+ Drops New Peanuts Special Trailer

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Emmy winner Raymond S. Persi (“The Simpsons,” “Wreck-It-Ralph”) and is co-written by Robb Armstrong (“Jump Start”) along with Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, from an original story by Armstrong and Scott Montgomery (“The Snoopy Show”). Watch the video!

2
Scoop: FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Thursday, February 8, 2024 Photo
Scoop: FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Thursday, February 8, 2024

Get all the scoop on FARMER WANTS A WIFE, airing on FOX on Thursday, February 8, 2024! The farmers have opened up their hearts and homes! Each farmer has selected five women from big cities to go back to their farm and the woman they felt the strongest initial connection with will get a 24-hour head start with the farmer alone on the farm.

3
Scoop: NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, February 8, 2024 Photo
Scoop: NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, February 8, 2024

Get all the scoop on NEXT LEVEL CHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, February 8, 2024! The auditions conclude as the professional chefs enter THE KITCHEN and battle for one of the coveted five spots that advances them to the mentorship team draft, taking them one step closer to winning the grand prize of a 1-year mentorship and $250,000.

4
Scoop: WE ARE FAMILY on FOX - Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Photo
Scoop: WE ARE FAMILY on FOX - Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Get all the scoop on WE ARE FAMILY, airing on FOX on Wednesday, February 7, 2024! Three new contestants perform show-stopping solos and duets with their hidden famous relatives, while the in-studio audience try to decipher clues to correctly guess the celebrity and win up to $150,000.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Apple TV+ Drops New Peanuts Special Trailer, 'Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin'Video: Apple TV+ Drops New Peanuts Special Trailer, 'Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin'
Eddie Jackson Signs New Exclusive Deal With Food NetworkEddie Jackson Signs New Exclusive Deal With Food Network
PRISCILLA Sets Max Streaming DatePRISCILLA Sets Max Streaming Date
THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM is Coming to Max This MonthTHE TRUTH ABOUT JIM is Coming to Max This Month

Videos

Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC