Judd Apatow to Produce Upcoming Film By Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, TIME AND SPACE

According to Deadline, Time and Space will be the next project that the life partners will embark on. Judd Apatow is set to produce via Apatow Productions, along with Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro's production company, Something Fierce. Notaro will star in the film. Allyne's screenplay for Time and Space will be developed around a story that she and Notaro wrote together. It will center around a lesbian couple that moves from Los Angeles to upstate New York and is heavily inspired by the real life couple's pandemic experiences.

Deadline shares a quote from Notaro, who stated, "There was a lot of inspiration from the pandemic. It was inspired by hearing about conflicts that couples were going through while also thinking how crazy that must have been to have issues when you can't get away from each other." The couple was strongly considering moving to upstate New York before the pandemic, but decided not to.

Allynne and Notaro's new film, Am I OK? is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24th, 2022. It stars Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Sean Hayes, and features Tig Notaro among many others.

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including "Ellen," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and "Conan." Rolling Stone named her "one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time." Notaro appeared in Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" and "Star Trek: Discovery"; she wrote and starred in the groundbreaking TV show "One Mississippi" and hosts an advice podcast, Don't Ask Tig as well as the documentary film podcast, Tig and Cheryl: True Story.

Allynne wrote and starred in the series One Mississippi. She has been seen acting in The L Word: Generation Q, Twin Peaks, The Front Runner, Please Stand By, and more.